Monday, January 23, 2023 – Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, has clarified the source of the money that facilitated his airborne travel to Western Kenya and Nyanza regions over the weekend.

Sakaja was spotted roaming in Western Kenya using an expensive chopper and many Kenyans claimed that he is using taxpayer’s money to fund his trips.

A Kenyan recommended that there should be a cabinet memo in place that bans the use of money from public coffers to facilitate expensive transport for public officers, opining that he should have instead used a commercial flight.

“A cabinet memo should ban the use of helicopters by public officers. It is #Misuse of public funds. Why couldn’t Sakaja fly KQ/Jambo jet to Kisumu in the morning and take the last flight at 7 pm back to Nairobi for the inter-county sports and burials in Western? Kenya is sick,” Dr.Njoki Wamai tweeted.

In a quick rebuttal, Governor Sakaja claimed that he paid for his travel and no cent from public funds was injected into his flight expenses.

“Why would you assume that it’s public funds? I paid for my travel and quite efficiently covered engagements in 4 counties,” Sakaja stated.

Sakaja’s expensive trip to Western Kenya comes as thousands of Nairobi residents continue to sleep hungry due to the surging cost of living.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.