Tuesday, January 10, 2023 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has asked Kenyans to forgive him over his ongoing tiff with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Last month, Gachagua opposed Sakaja’s plan of relocating long-distance Matatus from Nairobi‘s Central Business District to Uhuru Park’s Green Park Terminus.

In his argument, Gachagua said the move will affect Mt Kenya businessmen and women who are the biggest investors in the busy metropolis.

But in an interview with Inooro TV on Tuesday, Sakaja said that the problem has become exaggerated and that politicians are exploiting it for political gain.

The ‘super governor’ further pleaded with his supporters to stop criticizing the Deputy President over the situation.

Sakaja stated that he does not use insults to advance political ambitions and that he embodies what he termed “clean politics.”

“I ask Kenyans for forgiveness for the alleged tiff, which many are now taking advantage of. I want to categorically state that there is no beef between me and the deputy president.

“It is sad that some political leaders are making use of the current situation for their own political gains.

“I humbly request that they stop getting involved in Nairobi matters, especially those who are not concerned,” Sakaja said.

