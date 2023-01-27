Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 27, 2023 – Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja has been accused of hiring goons to attack Umoja Umoja One Member of County Assembly (MCA) Mark Mugambi.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Thursday shortly after being bandaged, Mugambi stated that the attack follows his aggressiveness in the oversight role that has antagonized Governor Johnson Sakaja.

“I am quite disturbed that they have sent goons to attack me. Gaucho and Baraka planned my attack this morning. They tore my t-shirt and grabbed my watch,” Mugambi explained.

He further stated that he received an alert from Minority Leader Anthony Kiragu that plans were underway to attack him and that he should stay safe.

He explained that he took it as a mere threat and did not expect them to actualize it until today morning when the goons attacked him.

Mugambi bashed the governor, claiming he has not launched any project, yet he has been holding numerous meetings.

“Last week, he was in Naivasha with Chief Officers, this week the same chief officers are in Panari and he has invited MCAs for a meeting over the weekend,” he said.

