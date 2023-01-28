Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, January 28, 2023 – Former Murang’a County Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, has revealed who is the current Mt Kenya region political kingpin between former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on Friday during a funeral in Murang’a County, Sabina, who was nominated to parliament by the Jubilee Party, said Gachagua is the current political kingpin of the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

Sabina asked Mt Kenya residents to support Gachagua fully to ensure there is development across the region.

“When we support Gachagua from the ground then he will be much respected even up there. You all know I was an Azimio diehard but just as I respect leadership, I also respect the decisions you made through your votes and that’s why you saw me in the State House the other day.

“For now we only have one leader as Mount Kenya people and that’s Rigathi Gachagua and we have to support him fully,” Sabina stated.

