Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has given President William Ruto some invaluable advice on the best way to deal with Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking in Narok County, Mudavadi urged Ruto to ignore Raila’s sideshows and stay focused by keeping his eyes on the ball.

He told the Head of State not to be swayed by Raila’s declaration that he does not recognize him as president, saying he will demonstrate and that will be the end of it because there is nothing more he can do.

According to Mudavadi, Raila needs to accept that the electioneering period is long gone and Kenyans have moved on.

“Mr. President, being our captain, keep your eye on the ball. As your foot soldiers, we will support you fully in the quest to move Kenya to the next level of economic prosperity. We will walk with you and stick to our agenda of resuscitating the economy for it to work for all Kenyans,” Mudavadi stated.

“Any program or agenda that somebody is pursuing now to disrupt the economy in the middle of a drought is an ill-advised agenda. It is ill-advised, kusema kwamba unataka uambie wakenya wasusie products, which products do you want Kenyans to boycott? Yet we want jobs created, when jobs are created more Kenyans will pay tax and when more Kenyans pay tax, the government of President Ruto will be able to do more in roads, in medicine in hospitals, in education na Kenya iende mbele,” he added.

However, some Kenyans have warned Ruto not to listen to Mudavadi’s advice, saying ignoring Raila will be a catastrophic mistake because Kenyans are tired of the high cost of living and may join Baba’s revolution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.