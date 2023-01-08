Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, January 8, 2023 – President William Ruto’s effort to register Kenyan farmers in the country has hit a brick wall.

This is after farmers revolted against the exercise, raising serious questions in its motive.

Kenya National Farmers’ Federation (KENAFF) questioned why Ruto’s government was registering farmers through the Ministry of Interior.

According to the Federation, the process was not being conducted correctly as it was not a function of the Ministry of Interior and the National government.

“Registration process should be a preserve of farmers themselves through their federations,” KENAFF indicated in a statement.

The Federation noted that the Crops Act number 16 of 2013 mandates the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) to, in liaison with the relevant stakeholders, undertake the registration of primary producers.

Furthermore, the Federation announced that it already has a database of approximately 1.6 million farmers and an elaborate structure stretching from the ward, and sub-county to the national level.

“Reconsider the registration process of the agriculture and food authority in our support,” the KNAFF pleaded with the Ministry of Agriculture.

The countrywide farmers’ registration process kicked off on January 4.

Speaking during the beginning of the training, Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi announced that the exercise would enable the government to increase food production in the country as well as planning.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.