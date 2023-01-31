Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – A close confidante of President William Ruto has asked former President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop undermining the Kenya Kwanza government by sponsoring demonstrations and rallies across the country.

Uhuru is allegedly using proxies to finance Azimio protest rallies which have indeed shaken the Ruto-led government.

Commenting on social media on Tuesday, Nandi County Senator Samson Cherargei said Uhuru should step down as Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) peace envoy because he is sponsoring demos and protest rallies in the country.

Cherargei also urged Uhuru and his family to start paying taxes like other Kenyans.

“H.E. Ruto should ask Uhuru to step down from his role of Peace envoy to DRC for the continued undermining of our govt. His role in Azimio-OKA activities of allegedly funding Maandamos/ political rallies is proof enough. Taxes must be paid regardless of who you are! Ushuru ulipwe!,” Cherargei wrote on his Twitter page

