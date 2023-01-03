Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 3, 2023 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja is now a marked man by President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza over his fake academic papers.

This is after a section of Mount Kenya leaders threatened to initiate his impeachment as his woes escalate barely months into office.

In a video clip going around, Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga was heard lecturing Sakaja over perceived disrespect to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

According to Wamatinga, Mt. Kenya leaders will start the process of removing Sakaja from power should he not show respect to the Deputy President.

“Sakaja should know that the deputy president is not his age mate and so should be careful when he is addressing him.”

“If he continues disrespecting our leader, we will impeach him, after all, we know he has very questionable academic papers,” the senator vowed.

The charged senator was referring to court cases that Sakaja fought in the run-up to the August 2022, which questioned the credibility of his academic papers.

The altercation between Sakaja and Gachagua started when the governor revealed plans to relocate public service vehicles from Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

However, Gachagua told him to go slow and consult with Kikuyus before making decisions for Nairobi since they are the biggest stakeholders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.