Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, January 14, 2023 – The Government has warned media houses over the mass layoffs that have rocked the media industry over the last three months.

In a meeting with the Media Council of Kenya (MCK), Broadcasting and Telecommunications Principal Secretary (PS) Prof. Edward Kisiang’ani, called out the stations for maltreating their staff.

“Private media owners should not be allowed to threaten the existence of the media through unfriendly business practices. Media workers should be protected from rogue businesses,” Kisiang’ani reiterated.

Kisiang’ani rubbished claims of budget constraints due to low income as the cause of the layoffs.

He explained that the Government Advertising Agency (GAA), the institution charged with running ads on behalf of the state, began settling its debts with the various media outlets.

“Out of the pending Ksh1.2 billion, we have so far released Ksh244 million to media houses. However, no media house has reported this, but continue subjecting their staff to job cuts,” the PS stated.

Kisiang’ani stated that the mass firing amounts to maltreatment of workers, which the government would not tolerate. Nonetheless, he called for the MCK to streamline the industry.

“The Bill of Rights in Chapter 4 of our Constitution gives the media freedom to execute its mandate. However, this should come with utmost responsibility”, Kisiang’ani added.

He further promised more support from the government by sustaining the current business it floats to media outlets.

The Kenyan DAILY POST