Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has published a list of approved course books to be used in Junior Secondary Schools.
KICD detailed student and teacher’s books to be used for the Grade Seven class once learning resumes on January 23.
The agency released course books for 19 subjects with prices ranging from Ksh276 to Ksh900.
The list of books for the 12 compulsory subjects is as follows;
English
- Roots English Learner’s Book – Ksh675
- Spotlight English Learner’s Book – Ksh526
- MTP English Learner’s Book – Ksh600
- Head Start English Learner’s Book – Ksh650
- Smart Minds English Learner’s Book – Ksh550
- Skills in English Learners Book – Ksh545
- KLB Top Scholar English Learner’s Book – Ksh450
Kiswahili
- Akili Pevu Kiswahili Kitabu Cha Mwanafunzi – Ksh450
- Stadi za Kiswahili Kitabu cha Mwanafunzi – Ksh545
- Lainisha Kiswahili Kitabu cha Mwanafunzi – Ksh600
- Top Scholar Kiswahili Kitabu cha Mwanafunzi – Ksh440
- Longhorn Mwanga wa Kiswahili Kitabu cha Mwanafunzi – Ksh440
Home Science
- Distinction Home Science Learner’s Book – Ksh890
- Spark Home Science Learner’s Book – Ksh362
- MTP Home Science Learner’s Book – Ksh520.
Agriculture
- Top Scholar Agriculture Learner’s Book – Ksh300
- Foundation Agriculture Learner’s Book – Ksh400
- Enrich Yourself Agriculture Learner’s Book – Ksh300
- MTP Agriculture Learner’s Book – Ksh450
- Moran Agriculture Learner’s Book – Ksh410
- Streamline Agriculture Learner’s Book – Ksh560
- Sharp CBC Agriculture Learner’s Book – Ksh400
- Spark Agriculture Learner’s Book – Ksh362
Integrated Science
- Streamline Integrated Science Learner’s Book – Ksh620
- Smart Minds Integrated Science Learner’s Guide – Ksh370
- Bookmark Integrated Science Learner’s Book – Ksh505
- Distinction Integrated Science Learner’s Book – Ksh850
- MTP Integrated Science Learner’s Book – Ksh520
- Spark Integrated Science Learner’s Book – Ksh414
- Active Integrated Science Learner’s Book – Ksh595
- Companion Integrated Science Learner’s Book- Ksh555
Maths
- Mentor Mathematics Learner’s Book – Ksh560
- Longhorn Mathematics Learner’s Book- Ksh440
- Express Mathematics Learner’s Book – Ksh850
- Smart Minds Mathematics Learner’s Book- Ksh680
- Spotlight Mathematics Learner’s Book- Ksh551
- Active Mathematics Learner’s Book – Ksh650
Health Education
- Mentor Health Education Learner’s Book – Ksh 483
- Health Education in Action Learner’s Book – Ksh695
- Smart Minds Health Education Learner’s Book – Ksh350
- Spotlight Health Education Learner’s Book – Ksh427
Life skills
- Distinction Learner’s Book – Ksh870
- Spotlight Life skills Learner’s Book – Ksh401
- Mentor Life skills Education Learner’s Book – Ksh483
- Better Living Life skills Learner’s Book – Ksh595
- Thriving Life skills Education Learner’s Book – Ksh375
Social Studies
- Smart Minds Social studies Learner’s Book – Ksh450
- Spotlight Social studies Learner’s Book – Ksh543
- Moran Social studies Learner’s Book – Ksh545
Business Studies
- Spotlight Business Studies Learner’s Book – Ksh448
- Mentor Business studies Learner’s Book – Ksh483
- MTP Business Studies Learner’s Book – Ksh520
- Streamline Business Studies Learner’s Book – Ksh460
Pre- Technical
- Mentor Pre-Technical Studies Learner’s Book – Ksh483
- Moran Pre-Technical Studies Learner’s Book – Ksh435
- Pre-Technical Studies Today Learner’s Book – Ksh600
- Top Scholar Pre-Technical Studies Learners Book – Ksh380
Physical Education
- Spark Education and Sports Learner’s Book – Ksh448
- Spotlight Physical Education and Sports Learner’s Book – Ksh500
Islamic Religious Education
- Top Scholar Islamic Religious Education Learner’s Book – Ksh330
- Atfaal IRE Learner’s Book
Visual Arts
- Top Scholar Visual Arts Learner’s Book – Ksh340
- Foundation Visual Arts Learners Book – Ksh400
Arabic
- Mayamin Arabic Learner’s Book -Ksh400
Performing Arts
- MTP Performing Arts Learner’s Book- Ksh520
- Distinction Performing Arts Learner’s Book
Computer Science
- Longhorn Computer Science Learner’s Book -Ksh440
- Computer Science Today Learner’s Book -Ksh695
- Blue Mark Computer Science Learner’s Book -Ksh520
French
- Foundation French Learner’s Book -Ksh400
Other subjects included were CRE with students to study using Top Scholars Christian Religious Education Learner’s Book and Foundation Christian Religious Education Learner’s Book among others.
CRE
- Top Scholar Christian Religious Education Learner’s Book – Ksh360
- Foundation Christian Religious Education Learner’s Book – Ksh400
- Distinction Christian Religious Education Learner’s Book – Ksh800
- MTP Christian Religious Education Learner’s Book – Ksh520
- Knowing God Christian Religious Education Learner’s Book – Ksh 650
- Alive Christian Religious Education Learner’s Book – Ksh 650
- Mentor Christian Religious Education Learner’s Book – Ksh483
