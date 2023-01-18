Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has published a list of approved course books to be used in Junior Secondary Schools.

KICD detailed student and teacher’s books to be used for the Grade Seven class once learning resumes on January 23.

The agency released course books for 19 subjects with prices ranging from Ksh276 to Ksh900.

The list of books for the 12 compulsory subjects is as follows;

English

Roots English Learner’s Book – Ksh675

Spotlight English Learner’s Book – Ksh526

MTP English Learner’s Book – Ksh600

Head Start English Learner’s Book – Ksh650

Smart Minds English Learner’s Book – Ksh550

Skills in English Learners Book – Ksh545

KLB Top Scholar English Learner’s Book – Ksh450

Kiswahili

Akili Pevu Kiswahili Kitabu Cha Mwanafunzi – Ksh450

Stadi za Kiswahili Kitabu cha Mwanafunzi – Ksh545

Lainisha Kiswahili Kitabu cha Mwanafunzi – Ksh600

Top Scholar Kiswahili Kitabu cha Mwanafunzi – Ksh440

Longhorn Mwanga wa Kiswahili Kitabu cha Mwanafunzi – Ksh440

Home Science

Distinction Home Science Learner’s Book – Ksh890

Spark Home Science Learner’s Book – Ksh362

MTP Home Science Learner’s Book – Ksh520.

Agriculture

Top Scholar Agriculture Learner’s Book – Ksh300

Foundation Agriculture Learner’s Book – Ksh400

Enrich Yourself Agriculture Learner’s Book – Ksh300

MTP Agriculture Learner’s Book – Ksh450

Moran Agriculture Learner’s Book – Ksh410

Streamline Agriculture Learner’s Book – Ksh560

Sharp CBC Agriculture Learner’s Book – Ksh400

Spark Agriculture Learner’s Book – Ksh362

Integrated Science

Streamline Integrated Science Learner’s Book – Ksh620

Smart Minds Integrated Science Learner’s Guide – Ksh370

Bookmark Integrated Science Learner’s Book – Ksh505

Distinction Integrated Science Learner’s Book – Ksh850

MTP Integrated Science Learner’s Book – Ksh520

Spark Integrated Science Learner’s Book – Ksh414

Active Integrated Science Learner’s Book – Ksh595

Companion Integrated Science Learner’s Book- Ksh555

Maths

Mentor Mathematics Learner’s Book – Ksh560

Longhorn Mathematics Learner’s Book- Ksh440

Express Mathematics Learner’s Book – Ksh850

Smart Minds Mathematics Learner’s Book- Ksh680

Spotlight Mathematics Learner’s Book- Ksh551

Active Mathematics Learner’s Book – Ksh650

Health Education

Mentor Health Education Learner’s Book – Ksh 483

Health Education in Action Learner’s Book – Ksh695

Smart Minds Health Education Learner’s Book – Ksh350

Spotlight Health Education Learner’s Book – Ksh427

Life skills

Distinction Learner’s Book – Ksh870

Spotlight Life skills Learner’s Book – Ksh401

Mentor Life skills Education Learner’s Book – Ksh483

Better Living Life skills Learner’s Book – Ksh595

Thriving Life skills Education Learner’s Book – Ksh375

Social Studies

Smart Minds Social studies Learner’s Book – Ksh450

Spotlight Social studies Learner’s Book – Ksh543

Moran Social studies Learner’s Book – Ksh545

Business Studies

Spotlight Business Studies Learner’s Book – Ksh448

Mentor Business studies Learner’s Book – Ksh483

MTP Business Studies Learner’s Book – Ksh520

Streamline Business Studies Learner’s Book – Ksh460

Pre- Technical

Mentor Pre-Technical Studies Learner’s Book – Ksh483

Moran Pre-Technical Studies Learner’s Book – Ksh435

Pre-Technical Studies Today Learner’s Book – Ksh600

Top Scholar Pre-Technical Studies Learners Book – Ksh380

Physical Education

Spark Education and Sports Learner’s Book – Ksh448

Spotlight Physical Education and Sports Learner’s Book – Ksh500

Islamic Religious Education

Top Scholar Islamic Religious Education Learner’s Book – Ksh330

Atfaal IRE Learner’s Book

Visual Arts

Top Scholar Visual Arts Learner’s Book – Ksh340

Foundation Visual Arts Learners Book – Ksh400

Arabic

Mayamin Arabic Learner’s Book -Ksh400

Performing Arts

MTP Performing Arts Learner’s Book- Ksh520

Distinction Performing Arts Learner’s Book

Computer Science

Longhorn Computer Science Learner’s Book -Ksh440

Computer Science Today Learner’s Book -Ksh695

Blue Mark Computer Science Learner’s Book -Ksh520

French

Foundation French Learner’s Book -Ksh400

Other subjects included were CRE with students to study using Top Scholars Christian Religious Education Learner’s Book and Foundation Christian Religious Education Learner’s Book among others.

CRE

Top Scholar Christian Religious Education Learner’s Book – Ksh360

Foundation Christian Religious Education Learner’s Book – Ksh400

Distinction Christian Religious Education Learner’s Book – Ksh800

MTP Christian Religious Education Learner’s Book – Ksh520

Knowing God Christian Religious Education Learner’s Book – Ksh 650

Alive Christian Religious Education Learner’s Book – Ksh 650

Mentor Christian Religious Education Learner’s Book – Ksh483

The Kenyan DAILY POST.