Tuesday, January 24, 2023 – A consignment of counterfeit alcoholic drinks affixed with fake KRA stamps was impounded yesterday evening at a residential property in Ruai, by detectives acting on intelligence leads.

Over 200 cartons containing thousands of bottles of counterfeited spirits destined for the local market were recovered, following the ongoing operation on high-level tax evasion schemes by traders dealing in alcoholic products.

The counterfeited drinks whose safety to consumers could not be immediately ascertained were packaged in branded bottles that are popular locally including, Kane Extra, Trace Vodka, Konyagi, Blue Ice, Kibao Vodka, and Chrome Vodka among others. Also recovered were an alcohol mixer and fake KRA stamps.

One suspect identified as Teresia Nyokabi Ngatia was arrested during the raid and is currently in custody at Kamulu police station being processed for arraignment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.