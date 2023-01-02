Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 02 January 2023 – Former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has started the New Year in style by unveiling his palatial mansion in the village.

Malala officially opened the multi-million house on Sunday in a colourful event presided over by an ACK bishop.

Sharing the photos on social media, Malala wrote, “Gratitude to Almighty God for the gift of a house, the ACK Reverend Bishop Charles Kaskan Of Maseno North Diocese, my family and friends for the handing over ceremony of my rural abode in Makunga. Special thanks to Kketchline Design Hub for the exquisite touch of finesse in the conceptualization, design, construction and finishing works of the house.”

Below are photos of the lavish village home.

