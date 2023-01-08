Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 8, 2023 – A close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has predicted a rough journey for Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who is positioning himself to succeed his boss, President William Ruto, in 2032.

Already, there is tension in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government with Mt Kenya leaders saying the President is trying to eclipse Gachagua by offering Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi a leading role in his government.

Speaking on the issue, Saboti Member of Parliament, Caleb Amisi said Ruto is planning to dump Gachagua in 2027 and appoint Musalia Mudavadi as his running mate.

“Facing Mt Kenya, the Kikuyu community have realised they made a mistake and it will take many years. Musalia Mudavadi will be Ruto’s running mate in 20227.

“I doubt if Raila Odinga supporters will trust you guys again. Dear Rigathi hii imeenda”, Amisi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST