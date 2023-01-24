Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, January 24, 2023 – Former Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri has revealed the reason why President William Ruto is not ready to enter into a handshake with Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga.

In an interview with one of the local media houses on Tuesday, Ngunjiri said he usually holds conversations with Ruto, who expresses his willingness to work with Raila Odinga but fears that if he allows him in his government he will destroy it.

“I usually hold conversations with Ruto and sometimes he wants to have a sitting with Raila but he tells me, if we bring him to the government he will destroy it,” Ngunjiri said.

Ngunjiri spoke a day after President William Ruto urged Raila Odinga to go ahead with as many rallies as possible but he will not give in to handshake demands.

Ruto said Raila Odinga has been blackmailing leaders into handshake but said he will not let his government to be ruined by him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST