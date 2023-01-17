Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – One of the loyal lieutenants of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has said that President William Ruto’s goodies for the Nyanza region will not stop them from playing an opposition role.

Last week, Ruto toured Luo Nyanza where he launched several development projects in Homa Bay, Siaya, and Kisumu counties and promised to launch more projects in the coming days.

Speaking on Tuesday, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Chairman, John Mbadi, said despite Ruto promising Luo Nyanza leaders and electorate many goodies, the Azimio coalition will continue with its role of criticising the government and putting it in check.

“In terms of functioning of government and holding it accountable, that will remain. We are in the opposition. We are not joining the government as Azimio and we will play our oversight role,” Mbadi said.

“It’s the Constitution that has given us the role of opposition and given Kenya Kwanza the role of running the government. We must respect those provisions of the Constitution and make sure we move together as a country,” Mbadi added.

He said being in opposition does not also mean the areas they represent should lose out on development from the national government.

Mbadi said the best thing they can do as Opposition is to oversight Ruto’s government.

The MP said had the head of state not extended a hand of friendship to the region they would have felt excluded.

“It probably would have had adversarial effects,” Mbadi who is also a nominated Member of Parliament said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST