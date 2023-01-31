Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – President William Ruto was yesterday pressured to reintroduce subsidies that were initially put in place by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

During an interview, Governance and Legal expert Martin Oloo, together with professor of management and leadership Gitile Naituli, pleaded with Ruto to move hastily and do the needful or else things will never be the same again for him and for the poor Kenyans.

Oloo remarked that reintroducing subsidies was the only feasible way Kenyans could be cushioned from the high cost of living.

“The price of commodities cannot go down because someone said it will go down once he puts down the Bible.”

“Ruto must reintroduce the subsidies program as a reprieve to Kenyans,” Oloo remarked.

The governance expert further explained what was making the cost-of-living soar.

“We are grappling with a high cost of living due to external and internal factors.”

“External factors include international conflicts and economic dynamics while internal factors include bad policies which fan borrowing,” he explained.

Oloo explained that Kenyans were not experiencing such hardships because they had been cushioned by the subsidy program.

“When the people are pinched, the government’s response is either to reduce taxation or initiate an intervention.”

“Subsidies is a mechanism for the national government to cushion her people in a manner that gives reprieve,” he remarked while pleading for the reintroduction of subsidies.

In support of the sentiments, Naituli remarked, “Without the program, prices of goods will continue going up and hustlers will not have money in their pockets.”

He remarked that the government was punishing Kenyans by removing the subsidy program.

“The government should avoid annoying business people and innocent Kenyans through such punitive measures,” Naituli piled pressure on Ruto’s government.

This comes even as Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has also sustained pressure on Ruto to remove the punitive taxes he has introduced, which has seen prices of basic commodities soar.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.