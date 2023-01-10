Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, January 10, 2023 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has left Kenya Kwanza confused after he revealed underhand dealings with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking during an interview, Sakaja revealed intrigues behind his meeting with President William Ruto that sealed the appointment of officials to the County Executive Committee (CEC).

He noted that he had extensive consultations with President Ruto who gave him the green light to negotiate with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his Azimio.

The governor affirmed that after consultations with Raila and his team, they arrived at an amicable way to divide the appointments.

“During the meeting, Raila and his team requested five officials but we agreed on three. Hence, out of the ten, we had to distribute across to ensure one region is not favoured.”

“In addition, pertaining to chief officers, I gave them more members. Were it not for the intervention, they would have acquired only two seats; Public Accounts Committee and Public Investments Committee.”

“They were, however, able to get seven committee chairmen and four vice-chairpersons,” Sakaja stated.

Sakaja affirmed that the meeting eradicated a possible tiff between him and the Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) on matters regarding the county administration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.