Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – President William Ruto has revealed behind-the-scene intrigues that threatened to scuttle last year’s presidential election and push the country to the edge of the precipice.

Speaking when he met chairpersons and members of independent and Constitutional Commissions on Tuesday, Ruto claimed that there was an elaborate scheme to abduct, torture, and kill outgoing IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati at the Bomas of Kenya.

Ruto said the plot was hatched by a political syndicate that was managing the presidential succession as the ultimate move to force their preferred candidate on Kenyans.

“We all know there was a direct attempt to abduct Wafula Chebukati and murder him so that the commission would be paralysed or a compliant commission takes over and subvert the people’s sovereignty,” Ruto said.

‘It was a hard, cold and lonely time. The threats were dire, the promised rewards lavish and the pressure relentless.” Ruto added.

The father of the nation also noted that the scheme was hatched a while earlier when senior politicians teamed up to manage the presidential succession that was due in 2022.

He said the politicians wanted to rig the election and install their preferred candidate but God and Chebukati rejected their dangerous plot.

