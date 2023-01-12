Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, January 12, 2023 – President William Ruto has said his government will no longer warn criminals and will instead deal with them firmly.

Speaking on Wednesday during the graduation of 1,995 Administration Police officers, Ruto said that the police force must move swiftly and ensure that criminals have no place in Kenya.

“We shall no longer follow the tradition of putting cattle rustlers, bandits and other criminals on notice. Instead, we will move resolutely and systematically take measures to make our presence, intent and capability evident for all to see,” Ruto said.

The Head of State stated that the interests of Kenyans are not to be infringed on without serious consequences.

“I repeat that the rights, freedoms, lives and livelihoods of the citizens of this Republic shall not be interfered with without a robust and effective response,” Ruto said.

Earlier, the president assured the police service of tools to fight modern crimes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST