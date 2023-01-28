Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, January 28, 2023 – President William Ruto has praised former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Interior CS Fred Matiangi for coming up with the brilliant idea of Huduma Nambas.

Addressing a delegation at the Data Protection Conference in Nairobi yesterday, Ruto ordered his ICT CS Eliud Owalo to copy Uhuru and Matiangi’s idea and actualise Huduma Numba within the next twelve months.

In particular, the Head of State asked Owalo to put in place systems and structures that will ensure that the Huduma Namba project is a success.

“The Huduma-thing that never was must be a success. It’s not the work of the government to issue identification numbers, it is the work of the government to identify the citizens,” Ruto affirmed.

The project was initiated during Uhuru’s regime to harmonize approaches that seek to address duplication of efforts and to cut costs in registration processes.

However, Uhuru’s flagship project seemed to have stalled just months before the 2022 General Election.

The Huduma Namba project began with the consolidation of data from primary population registration agencies to the national data management departments in the government.

Through Executive Order No. 1 (2018), Uhuru established the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS) program whose mandate is to manage Kenyans’ identification structures.

NIIMS database is configured to run information on all Kenyan citizens and foreign nationals residing in Kenya and to serve as a reference point for ease of service delivery to the people of Kenya.

The initial attempt to consolidate Kenyans’ data was conducted in 2005 when the government initiated the registration of persons in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST