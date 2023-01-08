Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 8, 2023 – President William Ruto has ordered his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, to travel to Meru County and resolve the current crisis between Governor Kawira Mwangaza and MCAs.

In a media interview on Saturday, Ruto said he has realised that Kawira is inexperienced in leading the vote-rich county and she needed an able leader like Gachagua to guide her.

“We just managed to do something about Meru. As we speak, there is a conversation being led by my deputy to support them politically because the governor does not have so much experience,” Ruto said.

At the same time, Gachagua tweeted that he had already met all Meru county leaders to understand what is ailing the county.

“This evening, I have held a five-hour discussion with all elected members of the National Assembly and the Senate from Meru County in an attempt to understand what is ailing our great county of Meru. Mbele iko sawa na mlima iko imara,” Gachagua wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST