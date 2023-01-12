Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 12, 2023 – Former Bahati Member of Parliament, Kimani Ngunjiri, has revealed that President William Ruto offered him a Cabinet post but he asked the Head of State to offer him another job.

In an interview with K24 on Thursday morning, alongside former United Democratic Alliance (UDA) vice chair Kipruto Kirwa, Ngunjiri said he asked the President to offer him a less demanding job.

“It is not a must for me and Arap Kirwa to be in government, because we were not born to be in government and die in government.

“The President had offered me to be a minister but I refused, I said no, I want a lesser seat,” he said.

Ngunjiri said the President is a workaholic and very few people can match his energy.

“The President is very hardworking and I know the people who will work with him are going to have it tough.

“At 6 in the morning, he is in the office, how many people will go to the office at that time?” He posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST