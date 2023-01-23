Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 23, 2023 – President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, have moved swiftly to convene a meeting with Azimio politicians ahead of Raila Odinga’s bombshell today.

According to reports, Ruto and Gachagua hosted politicians allied to the Jubilee party, at State House, Nairobi ahead of the planned Kamukunji rally by Azimio Leader Raila Odinga, ostensibly to avert the looming crisis after Baba makes good his threat.

Reports indicated that among those in attendance included former and current Jubilee MPs among them East Africa Legislation Assembly (EALA) MP Kanini Kega and lawmaker Sabina Chege.

Other legislators included Zachary Kwenya (Kinangop), Irene Njoki (Bahati), Shadrack Mwiti (South Imenti), Amos Mwago (Starehe), Stanley Muthama (Lamu West), Lamu Senator Joseph Githuku, Mark Mwenje (Embakasi West), and Daniel Karitho (Igembe Central).

After the meeting, Ruto affirmed that leaders ought to work together in a bid to serve the interests of Kenyans.

“We must build a bigger and better team that will work together to effectively prosecute the agenda of the people of Kenya. We cannot move our country forward by leaving others behind,” the president stated.

Raila has summoned his supporters at Kamukunji Grounds to release a bombshell of what transpired in the 2022 election after an IEBC whistleblower leaked a damning dossier indicating that Baba really won the election but his victory was stolen in favour of Ruto.

According to the whistleblower, Raila allegedly won the election after he garnered 8,170,353 votes (57.3 per cent) against Ruto’s 5,915,973 (41.66 per cent).

