Thursday, January 19, 2023 – Pressure has continued to mount on President William Ruto to act following his expose of the alleged plot to kidnap and murder former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati before he announced him the winner of the August 9, 2022, presidential contest.

The latest to demand answers from Ruto is none other than Azimio Principal Martha Karua, who has challenged the president to come clean on revelations of a murder plot against Chebukati.

In a statement yesterday, Karua questioned why Ruto had waited for time to elapse only for him to announce the murder plot after Chebukati’s tenure ended.

The Narc Kenya Party leader added that if the allegations were true, Chebukati would have exposed the claims himself and not the president going public on the matter.

Karua further noted that the whole murder plot was a propaganda scheme by the Ruto regime to demonize the opposition.

“My take is that this is carefully designed propaganda by a regime desperate to gain legitimacy by spewing outrageous falsehoods aimed at hoodwinking the public while undermining its competition,” she noted.

In addition, Kenya’s ‘Iron Lady’ questioned if the president was ready to face the law in finding justice for Chebukati, describing the whole situation as an abuse of power.

“It is irresponsible for a leader to abuse public office to make unsubstantiated allegations against his competition and against public officers junior to him (Cherera four) to the extent of compromising the ongoing Tribunal against one of them. Is Ruto ready to record a statement,” she stated.

This came as Raila’s allies demanded the formation of a commission of inquiry to conduct an investigation concerning the same murder plot.

