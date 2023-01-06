Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, January 6, 2023 – Political analyst and lawyer Martin Oloo has sensationally claimed that President William Ruto may fire over half of his cabinet soon.

According to Oloo, most of Ruto’s Cabinet Secretaries are inexperienced and unprofessional thus making him look bad.

He noted that for Ruto to survive, he has to send half of his Cabinet home.

“In two years’ time, God willing, he would have sacked half of his cabinet.”

“If you look at the total experience and professionalism, removing Njuguna Ndung’u and a few others, all of them combined, their experience is insignificant,” he added.

Oloo further alluded that it is for this reason that Ruto will launch his re-election campaign.

“He will then realise that he is carrying baggage and fires them.”

“This is when he will kick off his re-election campaign, stating that it is because of his incompetent cabinet that he has not delivered, he remarked.

According to Oloo, Ruto has delivered politically by awarding allies government positions but will use that as a reason to kick them out.

“He had to deliver to Meru, Western and Coast. Looking for instance at the Ministry of Agriculture, does the cabinet secretary have what it takes to deliver? Where is the track record?”

Ruto named his cabinet comprising of technocrats and politicians, largely those who supported his presidential bid and were instrumental in his win.

The Kenyan DAILY POST