Friday, January 6, 2023 – It appears, President William Ruto doesn’t know when his campaign pledges will be fulfilled.

This is after he directed his Cabinet to provide specific timelines under which his pledges will be met.

Speaking at the Cabinet retreat in Nyeri, Ruto indicated that he wanted his manifesto implemented hence the need to have a plan with timelines.

He ordered the projects to have timelines for three months, six months, and one year.

“We expect timelines on our manifesto. When are you going to finish these programmes and actualise these commitments?

“Be it in three months, six months and one year, we should have a picture of how things look,” he directed.

He explained that the directives were aimed at enabling his government to attain the targets it had set for itself, even as he added that he had a contract with Kenyans.

This comes even as the Head of State gave specific timelines with which he will fulfill his pledges during campaigns some of which have lapsed.

Further, he directed his CSs to assess government programs that had been initiated by the previous administration to align them with the Kenya Kwanza plan.

“You have been taken through the programme of budgeting. The next budget must reflect the priorities that we have and carry the completion of all the other programmes that are in the best interest of the people of Kenya,” he stated.

Ruto also urged his Cabinet to serve all Kenyans diligently irrespective of how they voted in the 2022 General Election.

At the same time, he announced that they had resolved to have paperless Cabinet meetings noting the advancement of technology.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.