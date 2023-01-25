Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – Renowned Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has urged President William Ruto’s supporters not to condemn Azimio Leader Raila Odinga over his declarations at the Kamukunji rally on Monday.

In a tweet yesterday, Ahmednassir, who is also an ally of Ruto, termed the move by the ODM leader a national embarrassment that deserves understanding and prayers.

“Hon Raila’s endless shenanigans aren’t normal and are obviously a national embarrassment. But he doesn’t deserve our unison national condemnation and censure. Raila truly deserves our understanding and prayers,” he tweeted.

On Monday, Raila declared that he does not recognize Ruto as president, accusing him of rigging his victory.

According to Raila, foreign powers interfered with the General Election in favour of Ruto.

“We don’t recognize William Ruto as the President of Kenya. We don’t recognize any official appointed in his government,” Odinga told the crowd as it chanted ‘Ruto must go’,” he announced.

The former Prime Minister alleged that former IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati collaborated with other two commissioners together with the CEO and cooked their own results and declared William Ruto as the winner of the 2022 presidential contest.

