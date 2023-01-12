Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 12, 2023 – The ruling Kenya Kwanza coalition may never be the same again after President William Ruto’s latest directive that gave Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi more powers.

This is according to political pundits who have predicted doom for Ruto’s government.

On Monday, Ruto, in Executive Order No. 1 of 2023, reorganised his government by splitting key ministries into more state departments.

In the new changes, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will be chairing the Cabinet Committees and overseeing the implementation of Cabinet decisions across all Ministries and State Departments.

Mudavadi, on the other hand, was tasked with overseeing the Public Service Performance Management Unit and the government delivery services.

However, political pundits sensed an impending rivalry that may finally lead to an all-out-disagreement between Mudavadi and Gachagua.

In response to the executive order, Political analyst Herman Manyora unraveled Ruto’s new order, noting that the new development may soon lead to a ‘siblings rivalry’.

“When you create a position of Prime Cabinet Secretary and a Deputy President, certainly there will be some frictions between the two,” Manyora noted.

The University of Nairobi Lecturer explained that both Gachagua and Mudavadi are basking in the leadership spotlight, which they should use to shine their glory.

Ordinarily, Gachagua and Mudavadi have long-term political goals which may clash, especially due to their advanced ages.

Manyora claimed that it would be very difficult for Mudavadi to become President should Gachagua throw his hat into the presidency ring for another ten years after Ruto.

“On his long-term game, the president could well be thinking of making Mudavadi his successor. That is also possible,” Manyora suggested.

According to Manyora, Ruto’s open support for Mudavadi is just one among the many options that he may gladly explore as part of his long-term political agenda.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.