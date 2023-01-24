Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 24, 2023 – Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, has said President William Ruto is not losing sleep over opposition leader, Raila Odinga’s planned demos.

On Monday, Raila Odinga started his rallies at Kamukunji Grounds and is scheduled to hold another rally at Jacaranda Grounds in Nairobi on Sunday.

Commenting about the Azimio One Kenya Alliance rallies, Cherargei said nothing from the Raila Odinga-led coalition will stop President William Ruto from fixing the country.

“H.E Ruto is fully and absolutely in charge of the country, no blackmail nor intimidation shall prevent the fixing of the economy and transformation,” Cherargei said.

On Monday, the Senator claimed that Odinga’s planned rallies were blackmail to force a handshake with President William Ruto.

Cherargei said the alleged forced handshake will not happen.

“Tinga (Raila) waited until development goodies had been taken to Nyanza then he now starts to incite leaders against the government,” Cherargei said.

“This is blackmail for a forced handshake which shall not happen. Police must deal ruthlessly with any looters of wananchi property during the Kamukunji rally.”

