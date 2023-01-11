Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 11, 2023 – President William Ruto means business as disengaging with former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s projects that do not make sense is concerned.

This has put on hold the construction of the KSh160 billion Mau Summit highway project over concerns over tolling fees.

The 233km road, which was initiated by retired president Uhuru Kenyatta, was set to be built in September 2022 but Ruto is yet to give the green light for its construction.

Sources intimated that the Ruto administration was cagey over tolling of the road as this would affect residents in the president’s Rift Valley backyard.

There were also concerns over the lack of alternative routes for motorists who do not want to pay toll fees as is the case with the Nairobi Expressway.

“During the Naivasha-Nakuru stakeholder meeting, one of the most contentious was finding an alternative route for users who did want to pay for the road,” an anonymous source said.

The improvement of the road infrastructure was seen as a critical intervention that was required to jump-start the economy.

The project aims to reduce traffic congestion on the northern corridor, a major boost for motorists plying the route.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.