Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, January 26, 2023 – Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has confirmed the worst for some businesses in Kenya which may affect many who depend on those businesses.

This is after he confirmed plans by the government to impose higher levies on the importation of steel, paper, and furniture products.

Speaking to the media, the CS stated that the move would enable the state to create more job opportunities, attract investors and collect more revenue by discouraging the importation of goods that can be manufactured locally.

In his address, Kuria affirmed that the manufacturers would not be allowed to apply for exceptions to the export and investment promotion levy.

However, he added that countries within the East Africa Community (EAC) would be exempted from the levy as a measure of goodwill and continued support between the member states.

“Every time we import products for which we have the local capacity, it increases our unemployment rate.

“My first responsibility is to protect Kenyan jobs and businesses and I believe that it is only fair that I do what is in the interest of the Kenyan economy,” Kuria stated.

Additionally, he stated that the proceeds from the levy collected would be channelled toward other government projects that will boost the economy.

“The levy will be used in areas where we feel we need to work on like green energy, water provision, and creating the digital economy and promotion of exports,” Kuria added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.