Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – Former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament Jeremiah Kioni has said President William Ruto is uncertain of the powers he has as the President.

Kioni was referring to Ruto’s claim on a plot to kill former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati at Bomas.

Speaking on Wednesday, Kioni said confidential information shared with the President, whether accurate or not, should be processed by agencies responsible.

“When the Head of State came out yesterday and said you wanted to murder this person. That is very scary,” he said during an interview at Spice FM.

“You would want him to inform the agencies to deal with the information he receives and not come and say it. To me, he is a person who is not certain of the powers that he has.”

Kioni added that the President should be a source of hope for every Kenyan whether they voted for him or not.

“When you move from being the source of hope for us and become an object of fear, it is like you are losing the country,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.