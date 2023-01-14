Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, January 14, 2023 – President William Ruto’s bond with the Nyanza region has continued to grow stronger after Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga gifted him a giant fish weighing 200 kilograms and several other goodies.

The Governor warmly received the Head of State during his visit to launch a slate of development projects in the region.

“Your Excellency, because you have been kind and you have visited us, we have some gifts. Your Excellency, we have a 200kg fish, that is why we are talking about the introduction of processing in the area.”

“Also, Your Excellency, Mokwa is the unga we are producing in Gwasi constituency Homa Bay County,” Wanga announced while handing the goods to Ruto.

Other gifts were a locally crafted traditional hat, local omena delicacy from Lake Victoria, and pineapples among other fruits.

Additionally, Wanga gifted Ruto a cow with the word ‘President’ written on it and invited the Head of State to the podium.

On his part, Ruto vowed to construct a fish market in the area to boost the county’s economy.

“The fish you have given us will be part of the processing industry to distribute the product to other parts of the country,” Ruto stated.

“You will have a chance to process all the fish from the region. Also, after the construction of the fish market, I will come in December to buy some fish,” he added.

Ruto is expected to open various development projects in the region including the commissioning of affordable houses.

He was accompanied by his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua, ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo, and Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo among other leaders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST