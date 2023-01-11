Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 11, 2023 – Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has called out Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over what he termed as weaponizing some State departments.

Addressing journalists in Nyahururu yesterday, Kioni accused Gachagua of being the mastermind behind the punishment of some of the chiefs and county commissioners who campaigned against President William Ruto.

According to Kioni, President William Ruto is using Gachagua as a canon to hit others, saying his days are numbered.

He stated that Gachagua’s die is cast because Ruto is done with him, going by the way he is using him to destroy himself.

“For Gachagua, the die is cast… William (President Ruto) is done with you, he is using your loose mount as a canon to hit others,” Kioni said.

The former Ndaragua MP further predicted that the Kenya kwanza government will not retain the win in the 2027 General Election.

“Given the trend, we have seen in the last 100 days plus, this is a one-term government. The same Kenyans who put them in government are the same Kenyans who will stop them,” Kioni said.

In December 2022, a top decision-making organ of the Kenya Kwanza administration trained its guns on State officers who campaigned against Ruto’s election.

Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group, at a meeting opened by DP Rigathi Gachagua, resolved that the administrators be shown the door immediately for their alleged roles in the Azimio campaigns.

Last month, the DP confirmed that he was responsible for the reshuffling and sacking of regional commissioners believed to have endorsed Raila Odinga’s fifth presidential bid in the August 9, elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.