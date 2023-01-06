Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, January 6, 2023 – Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has shredded President William Ruto’s State of the Nation address.

In a statement yesterday, the ODM lawmaker termed Ruto’s State of the Nation Address as gibberish, adding that it was full of lies.

“One thing that William Ruto is consistent in, is telling lies. Mgala muue na haki umpe. This interview on the state of the Nation is gibberish,” he said in a tweet.

He further challenged the Head of State to tell Kenyans how he will address the current high cost of living and how he will create employment opportunities for the majority of the Kenyans.

“Tell us how you will deal with the high cost of living and how youth, men, and women will get jobs. Otherwise from 0 to 10 you score (-2),” Owino said.

He said this following the Head of State’s joint media interview in which the president issued contradicting statements on the former Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) boss George Kinoti.

During the interview, Ruto confessed that he fired Kinoti because of the rogue character of the institutions he headed.

“30 bodies in River Yala, 17 bodies in Garissa…there was a container here in Nairobi area where people were being slaughtered in a police station. How did we end up here? What kind of rogue institution…and that’s why I fired that Kinoti man because it is not right,” the president said.

His revelations appear to contradict his earlier announcements that Kinoti had voluntarily resigned.

“This afternoon I received the resignation of DCI director George Kinoti. I have transmitted the same to the National Police Service to proceed with advertising that position,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.