Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, January 8, 2023 – President William Ruto has moved to quell infightings within government agencies.

Speaking during a Cabinet retreat in Nanyuki, Ruto directed all government agencies to desist from suing each other.

He lamented that the government was spending a lot of money to settle cases at the expense of allocating funds to different projects.

He thus warned that anyone responsible for filing a lawsuit will bear the costs from their pockets.

“I have already given very clear instructions to government departments, ministries and agencies who, for some reason, take each other to court and we end up spending huge amounts of money on lawyers,” Ruto stated.

“Whoever is in the ministry or government agency that sues each other will pay using their own money,” he insisted.

However, to address the fallout between different ministries and agencies, Ruto rooted for streamlining of systems and adopting out-of-court settlements.

“We have to be honest and honourable people because there are sufficient structures within government for us to sort out unnecessary disputes that occur in government institutions,” Ruto insisted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST