Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – President William Ruto may be in for a rude shock after it emerged that hustlers may be planning to dump him and join Raila Odinga’s revolution against his government.

This is according to political analysts, who noted that the recent onslaught by Raila on Ruto’s government could be detrimental.

On Monday, Raila announced that Azimio does not recognize Ruto as president and began a revolution against his government.

Raila made several demands to the government, a move political analysts indicated could be consequential.

In his demands, the opposition leader called on Kenyans to resist and demand the removal of the punitive taxes that he blamed for the rising costs of basic products and services; something that may entice hustlers.

Speaking on the same, renowned political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi warned Ruto against fighting Raila indicating that the Azimio leader had nothing to lose compared to the President who has a country to run.

“Hustlers are like a pendulum. They will swing to the side that is anti-authority. Do not take the Kamukunji rally casually. Revolutions start in small instalments: Little by Little. Then they acquire a life of their own,” Ngunyi warned.

His view was supported by Dr. Jane Thuo, a political analyst who argued that Odinga’s demands resonated with the masses and that pressure was on Ruto’s government to deliver to Kenyans.

“Raila will succeed because the public expectations are very high and the government appears unable to meet them while the cost of living continues to hit hard on ordinary Kenyans,” Thuo stated.

