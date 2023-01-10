Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 10, 2023 – The Government of President William Ruto is now under pressure to deliver results in the ongoing probe over the cold-blooded murder of LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba.

This is after the United States Government enjoined itself in the probe, demanding answers.

In a press briefing yesterday, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price called for Kenyan authorities to conduct thorough investigations on Chiloba’s murder to ensure the real culprits are brought to book.

He affirmed that the United States government was willing to aid Kenya in the investigations.

Price also called for thorough and transparent investigations in a bid to dispense justice to the victim’s family.

“And of course, if there’s anything we can do to assist, we stand ready to do that,” Price indicated in the press statement.

The spokesperson also sent condolences to the family and the LGBTQ community at large for the loss. He described Chiloba as a person of influence who advocated for equal rights.

“There are so many in that community in Kenya who benefitted from his leadership, from his visibility, from his support,” he noted.

In conclusion, Price condemned the act, calling for an end to violence against the LGBTQ community.

“Violence against LGBTQI+ persons — or anyone, of course — is unacceptable, but when violence stems from possible bias or stigma, it indirectly harms all members of the targeted community.”

“The ultimate act of intolerance has no place in free and open societies,” he highlighted.

Chiloba’s murder has elicited debate in the international scene- with international publications such as CNN, Washington Post, New York Times, and The Guardian highlighting the heinous crime.

The prime suspect in the murder, Jackton Odhiambo, was arrested alongside three more suspects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.