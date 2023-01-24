Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 24, 2023 – President William Ruto has left the country for a 3-day official visit to France and Senegal.

This comes hours after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua begged the president to step aside and let him deal with Opposition Leader Raila Odinga head-on for trying to destabilize the Kenya Kwanza government, and his exit may be construed to mean that he acceded to the DP’s plea.

Raila launched a sort of revolution against Ruto’s government yesterday following a dossier by an IEBC whistleblower which indicated that the Azimio Leader indeed won the 2022 election.

Ruto is expected to meet France’s President Emmanuel Macron during a three-day visit to France and Senegal.

In a press statement yesterday, the Executive Office of the President stated that the Head of State would be discussing key development projects with the President of France.

Additionally, the president will discuss matters of regional peace and security with the President of France before traveling to Dakar in Senegal.

The statement further notes that Ruto will be a keynote speaker at a summit in Dakar on food, sovereignty, and resilience.

“It is an appropriate forum for Heads of State and other partners to discuss how to exploit Africa’s agricultural potential and the plans and programmes that will help scale up production.

“It will also be an opportunity for leaders in the continent to find ways through which Africa can meet the rising cost of food,” the statement read in part.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.