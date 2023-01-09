Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 9, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed how he has become a beggar after he occupied the office of the second in command on September 13th, 2022.

Speaking on Sunday in Nanyuki, Gachagua decried that begging for food is humiliating.

He said that his responsibility to mobilise food for the country has made him beg from foreigners.

“Since I became Deputy President I have become a beggar. I spend all my time begging for food. It is humiliating to me,” Gachagua said.

“I spend all the time with foreigners begging for food including those who colonised us. It is very humiliating but I have no choice because we can’t let our people die,” Gachagua added.

Gachagua said President William Ruto gave him the responsibility to mobilise food to rescue Kenyans.

He said Ruto gave him the responsibility of coordinating development partners and he will reach out to his friends and partners to source funds to maintain and renovate wildlife reserves.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.