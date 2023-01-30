Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 30, 2023 – A vocal Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Member of Parliament has said President William Ruto has no option but to engage with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to avoid plunging the country into a political crisis.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Monday morning, Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi said the President should not gazette the selection panel for the recruitment of electoral commissioners without the input of the Azimio coalition.

The opposition coalition has insisted that the newly enacted IEBC law gives the President an upper hand in the recruitment of commissioners ahead of the 2027 polls.

“There will be a political crisis in the country that is going to affect governance, delivery of services and the country will be ungovernable for those who have taken over the reins of power,” Atandi said.

But the president has rubbished the opposition’s claims that he wants to micromanage the process of hiring IEBC commissioners, saying he has no powers to do so.

