Sunday, January 22, 2023 – President William Ruto has finally broken his silence after Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders claimed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga won last year’s election with 8.1 million votes.

Early this week, Azimio leaders led by Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, claimed that Raila won the election with 8.1 million votes and Ruto emerged second with 5.9 million votes.

But speaking in Kitale on Saturday, the Head of State said he won the elections fairly.

“I am sure you now know why I won the elections. With somebody with the stature of Maurice Crowley telling people to work with William Ruto, what other outcome did you expect,” Ruto said.

National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula also reacted to Azimio’s leaders’ claims and told them to go slow and accept the fact they lost the election to Ruto.

“All those that want to revive back the last year’s things, I ask them to slow down. We want to move forward and meet the challenges that are affecting the people of Kenya, the shortage of food, water, and the issues affecting the farmers,” Wetangula said.

