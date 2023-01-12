Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 12, 2023 – President William Ruto has left Kenyans confused after he revived the infamous Huduma Namba, which flopped under former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, Ruto, through ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo, revealed plans to use Uhuru’s Huduma Namba idea for a new government project.

According to Owalo, Ruto’s government was keen to explore the same idea in rolling out its newly launched digitisation programme.

Defending his sentiments, Owalo insisted that the digitisation programme was key to centralizing all government services and reducing the struggle of producing National Identification (ID) cards to access services.

“The intention of Huduma Namba was good because it was trying to ensure that we have a digital identity that could facilitate virtual transactions between the government and the public as far as the provision of services is concerned,” Owalo stated during an interview.

“It is the same thing we are going to do as we roll out this government digitisation process because it is still imperative that we don’t need as Kenyans to go to government offices flashing identity cards,” he added.

To avoid suffering a similar fate as Huduma Namba, Owalo maintained that Ruto’s administration had laid out procedures to make the digitisation programme align with the constitution.

To fast-track the project, ICT Cabinet Secretary revealed that the government had taken over the e-Citizen platform that a private company previously ran.

Owalo announced that Ruto’s administration was keen to digitise over 5,000 government services within the next six months.

Explaining why the Huduma Namba project failed, Owalo stated that Uhuru’s regime failed to carry out proper public sensitisation.

The Huduma Namba project conceived by Uhuru’s administration failed to materialise following court battles that declared it unconstitutional.

In the run-up to the August polls, Ruto and Kenya Kwanza had demonized Huduma Namba, accusing Uhuru’s government of wasting taxpayers money on things that will not help them in the end.

