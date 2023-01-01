Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, January 1, 2023 – President William Ruto has dismissed claims that the cost of electricity in the country will rise by 15 percent.

Some media houses in the country had reported that the government was set to increase the cost of electricity by 15 percent from January 1, 2023.

But in a rejoinder, the President, who spoke in Mombasa, dismissed the reports noting there will be no additional charges on electricity, adding that the government had already made the right decisions on ensuring a predictable platform on how to run the economy.

“I want to allay the fears that are being spread by people that there will be an increase in electricity costs. I want to assure the country that there will be no additional charges today or going into the future on electricity bills to the people of Kenya,” Ruto said.

“Contrary to the stories being peddled around that there will be job losses, there will be an additional cost of living…those are just people who are speculators,” he added.

The head of state said there is an ongoing tariffs review on all energy requirements and in three months, there will be public consultations in an effort to ensure the tariffs are sensitive to those with minimum earnings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.