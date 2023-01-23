Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, January 23, 2023 – President William Ruto has broken his silence over Raila Odinga’s protest rally at Kamukunji Grounds after IEBC whistleblower leaked evidence indicating that Baba won the August 9, 2022 election.

Speaking during a church service at Kerugoya stadium, Kirinyaga County, Ruto lashed out at Azimio and dismissed their protest rally.

He poked holes at the Opposition’s motive for the rallies- stating that it was a ploy to serve his interests.

However, he affirmed that the country would not be taken hostage by select people who did not have their way in the last election.

“Those who are against the peace, and unity in the nation and they want to bring us old stories. I want to promise Kenya that we will not allow the country to be a hostage to threats and blackmail from a few people who are looking for their personal interests.”

“So do not be afraid, Kenyans. I will not allow a few people to threaten us so that we get distracted from the promises which we’re to give our people. Our focus won’t be swayed to serve their interests; hence we are telling them no more,” Ruto stated.

Ruto further criticized the Opposition, saying they ought to be satisfied with the spoils they earned through threats from past administrations.

“What you got from threats, let it be enough and satisfy you. Let us now work for the people. We can’t be catering to the same people day in and day out because they want to organise a rally. Do it all you want but the country will move forward.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.