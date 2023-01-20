Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 20, 2023 – President William Ruto has appointed Defence Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale‘s brother as the chairman of the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) board.

In a gazette notice dated January 19th, 2023, Ruto appointed Abdi Bare Duale as the chairman of the lucrative state-run firm.

The president also revoked the appointment of Brigadier (Rtd) David Azangu Ngaira who was appointed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by paragraph 3 (a) of the Articles of Association of the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited, I, William Samoei Ruto, appoint Abdi Bare Duale to be the chairperson of Ketraco for a period of three years with effect from January 20, 2023,” reads the notice.

“The appointment of Brig (Rtd) David Azangu Ngaira is revoked.”

Mr. Duale previously served as the chairman of the Kenya Leather Development Council after Uhuru revoked his appointment to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) board in May 2018, and transferred him to the leather council.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.