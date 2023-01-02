Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 02 January 2023 – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of “following the devil” and waging a war to ensure that its president, Vladimir Putin remains in power “until the end of his life.”

Switching to Russian language on January 1, Zelensky sent a message to the Kremlin and Russian citizens.

He said;

“All this war that you are waging, you – Russia, it is not the war with NATO, as your propagandists lie.”

“It is not for something historical. It’s for one person to remain in power until the end of his life.

“And what will be with all of you, citizens of Russia, does not concern him.” he added.

“Russian leader is hiding behind the troops, behind missiles, behind the walls of his residences and palaces and behind his people.

“He hides behind you and burns your country and your future. No one will ever forgive you for terror,” Zelensky emphasized.

Zelensky said “most of the Russian missiles were intercepted by air defense forces.”

“If it were not for air defense, the number of casualties would have been different. Much bigger,” he stressed. “And this is yet another proof for the world that support for Ukraine must be increased.”