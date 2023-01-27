Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, 27 January 2023 – Cristiano Ronaldo has been gifted a unique £630,000 watch to celebrate his big money move to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

The Portuguese forward completed a £175million-a-year deal to move to the Middle East in January, two months after his Manchester United contract was terminated after a bizarre, bombshell interview blasting the club with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo, 37, was gifted a hugely valuable one-of-a-kind Jacob and Co timepiece to celebrate his move.

The Saudi-themed watch, in dark green to represent the country’s flag and its main religion Islam, has 338 extremely rare gemstones embedded in it and is 18-carat white gold, with a size of 47mm by 15.85mm and an alligator-green leather strap.

The former Manchester United superstar showed off the watch, which is a ‘Caviar Flying Tourbillon Tsavorite’ made up of 216 different components, 27 jewels, with a 42-hour power reserve on Instagram.

The timepiece is believed to be the most expensive and valuable garnet, which is more sparkly than emeralds and 200 times rarer.

Ronaldo already has an incredible £5m watch collection, from a £1.6m diamond-encrusted Franck Muller to a £400,000 Rolex GMT-Master II.