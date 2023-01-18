Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – A hawker showed the extent of his love for his girlfriend by getting her name carved on his arm.

In a video shared online, the man who sells pepper is seen standing at his stall, with his peppers on display.

The camera then zooms in to show the name Zainab cut into his arm.

The cut is still fresh and pink, with hints of blood visible.

He didn’t wear a bandage or plaster on the arm to prevent the fresh cut from getting infected.

See video below.