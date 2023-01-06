Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 5, 2023 – A groom fell flat on the ground with his bride while trying to life her up at their wedding reception.

The newlyweds were having their first dance as a couple while their guests watched.

Soon, the groom decides to lift his curvy bride up but it doesn’t exactly go as planned and he fell, carrying the bride with him.

Watch the video below.